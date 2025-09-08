2026 World Cup Ticket Sales Begin Next Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will open on September 10, starting a 10-day presale lottery. Fans can apply for up to four tickets for as many as 10 matches. FIFA, the tournament’s organizer, expects to make about one million tickets available in this initial phase.

Scheduled to kick off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, this World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, concluding in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. The draw to determine opponents will be held in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center, with the U.S. team playing its first match on June 12.

Ticket prices will start at $60 for some group-stage games, rising to $6,730 for the final. Hospitality tickets range from $3,500 to $73,200 per person and are already on sale. FIFA anticipates more than $3 billion in revenue from ticket sales and hospitality, aiming to break the all-time attendance record.

FIFA will introduce variable pricing, adjusting ticket costs based on demand after the draw. “Events are being priced as per the demand,” a FIFA official explained during a recent conference call.

Fans can participate in the presale lottery by registering a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets. The application period opens at 8 a.m. ET on September 10 and closes at 8 a.m. ET on September 19. Successful applicants will be notified by September 29 and given a designated time to purchase their tickets starting October 1.

The ticketing process comprises three phases, with the next phase occurring in late October, followed by a first-come, first-served phase after the World Cup draw in December. FIFA will also offer options for venue-specific or team-specific ticket packages.