World Population Day Highlights Climate Challenges and Displacement Issues

GLOBAL, July 11, 2023 — World Population Day is observed today to raise awareness about various population issues, with this year’s focus on climate change, resource scarcity, and shifting demographics. Organizations around the globe are highlighting the ways that these factors impact populations.

In a recent article published in Frontiers in Sociology, a Croatian scientist analyzed how economic sectors could support climate-resilient development in Croatia, which is warming faster than the global average. The study indicated that tourism, construction, and healthcare sectors, which are experiencing labor shortages, have potential to reduce emissions.

The author warned that Croatia’s demographic decline may impede the country’s ability to implement effective climate measures. To address labor shortages, there has been a growing dependence on migrant labor as the native workforce diminishes, reflecting a crucial obstacle in combating climate change.

Meanwhile, in a study from South Africa and Zimbabwe, researchers examined the disproportionate impact of displacement on women in Mozambique. They found that female displacement heightened inequalities in labor related to food production, increased instances of gender-based violence, and heightened food insecurity.

The study pointed out that women often struggle to convert their involvement in food systems into economic resilience due to socio-cultural barriers and limited access to social protections.

In China, researchers investigated the effects of in-situ urbanization, where rural areas transform into urban regions without significant migration. Their findings suggested that this process positively impacted individual health, especially among women and younger populations, largely due to increases in household income.

Furthermore, a literature review conducted by authors in Frontiers in Global Women’s Health examined the challenges pregnant women face from climate change, calling for a women-centered approach in healthcare to mitigate risks to maternal and fetal health.

Lastly, a study published in Frontiers in Public Health looked into how air pollution affects relocation decisions among older adults in polluted regions. Researchers indicated that air quality dissatisfaction significantly informs these decisions, emphasizing the need for interventions to protect vulnerable populations.