World Premiere of Joyride: A Roxette Jukebox Musical Unveiled in Malmö Opera

In an exciting cultural event, Malmö Opera has hosted the world premiere of Joyride, ajukebox musical inspired by the songs of Swedish pop duo Roxette. The musical, based on Jane Fallon’s comic revenge novel Got You Back, showcases a variety of Roxette’s hits, reflecting their status as one of Sweden’s most beloved musical acts.

Per Gessle, co-founder of Roxette, expressed his enthusiasm leading up to the opening night, noting that the opportunity to work with a 34-piece orchestra on such a grand scale is a unique experience. He remarked on the financial investment required for such productions and expressed his delight at the ticket sales.

Joyride is expected to run until the end of April and has already seen significant interest, with ticket sales approaching capacity. Gessle highlighted Roxette’s enduring popularity, noting that they hold a prominent place in Swedish music history, second only to ABBA.

The musical taps into themes of nostalgia, particularly following the passing of Marie Fredriksson in 2019, which has deepened emotional connections to Roxette’s music among fans. Guy Unsworth, the musical’s director, emphasized the importance of reaching younger audiences who enjoy the band’s repertoire, despite Roxette being primarily associated with the older generation.

Gessle recounted that discussions regarding a Roxette-themed musical had been ongoing for a decade but had not materialized due to unsatisfactory scripts until the adaptation of Fallon’s novel was proposed. The story revolves around two women, Stephanie and Katie, who unintentionally discover they are in a relationship with the same man, Joe.

The song list chosen for the musical includes well-known hits as well as deeper cuts from Roxette’s discography, showcasing Gessle’s broad songwriting skills. Unsworth’s selection of songs surprised Gessle, as it included tracks he had nearly forgotten.

Additions in staging and choreography enhance the performance, creating vibrant visual representations of Roxette’s music. Key scenes are creatively interpreted to integrate the essence of the songs and add depth to the storyline.

The musical is performed in Swedish, with English surtitles, allowing it to maintain its essential cultural connections while catering to a broader audience. Gessle noted the interesting reinterpretations of some songs, with male lead characters performing ballads originally by Fredriksson.

A subplot in Joyride features a budding singer-songwriter character, reflecting Gessle’s own background in music and adding authenticity to the narrative. Gessle acknowledged the challenge of adapting to the musical style, which differs from his usual experience as a performer.

The success of Mamma Mia! in the West End continues to loom over musicals inspired by pop music. However, Gessle expressed pride in Roxette’s continued relevance and interest, with monthly Spotify listeners numbering over 14 million.

As Gessle prepares for upcoming tours, he views them as a means of celebrating Fredriksson’s legacy, similarly echoed in Joyride through the inclusion of projections of her image during performances.