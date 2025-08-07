World Premiere of Meet the Cartozians Set for November Off-Broadway

NEW YORK, NY — Second Stage Theater will present the world premiere of Talene Monahon’s play Meet the Cartozians beginning October 29, 2025, at the Irene Diamond Stage in the Pershing Square Signature Center. Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, the production marks the start of the theater’s 47th season under the new leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel.

Previews for the play will begin on October 29, with an official opening night set for November 17. The cast includes Raffi Barsoumian, Tony Award winner Will Brill, two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin, Nael Nacer, Obie Award winner Susan Pourfar, and Tamara Sevunts. Each brings a wealth of experience and notable performances to the stage.

Meet the Cartozians follows the story of two sets of Armenian Americans: one man seeking legal recognition in the 1920s, while his modern-day descendant grapples with issues of social media presence and finding a skilled team. This new play blends historical drama and satire to explore themes of identity and belonging.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and voice and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington. Further details about the production team will be shared later.

Monahon, who is also the playwright, has a portfolio that includes works like The Good John Proctor and Frankie & Will. This world premiere promises to be a compelling reflection on cultural heritage.