World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Favored for The Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has opened as the favorite for The Open Championship, continuing his impressive run in major golf tournaments this year. The tournament will take place at Royal Portrush, a course with a mix of fond and challenging memories for his closest competitors.

Scheffler’s odds stand at +500, making him the top choice among bettors. He has maintained his status as a favorite in each major championship in 2025. The second favorite is Rory McIlroy, who has odds of +700. McIlroy previously shot a remarkable 61 at Royal Portrush two decades ago but missed the cut during the last Open held there in 2019.

The odds for other contenders include players at 12-1 and 18-1, while additional golfers have odds of 22-1 and 25-1. U.S. Open champion, on the other hand, opened at much longer odds of 90-1.

Betting lines also feature intriguing props such as the lowest tournament round score set at 63. Expect betting options over (-180), under (+700), and exactly 63 (+210). For potential winning margins, bets can be placed on various outcomes, including wins by 1 (+210), 2 (+330), or more than 4 (+300).

Additionally, odds indicate a growing interest in hole-in-one bets, priced at -120 for any golfer to make one and -110 for none. These odds reflect the enthusiasm and competitiveness anticipated as the tournament approaches.

For the latest odds and additional betting options related to The Open Championship, bettors are encouraged to stay updated as the event nears.