World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados

Bridgetown, Barbados – The Barbados threadsnake, the world’s smallest snake, has been rediscovered more than 20 years after its last sighting. During an ecological survey in March, conservationists found the snake hidden beneath a rock in central Barbados.

The Barbados threadsnake, scientifically known as Tetracheilostoma carlae, measures only 3 to 4 inches long and is as thin as a strand of spaghetti. This tiny reptile had been feared extinct and was last seen in 2005, as it had been listed among thousands of plant and animal species lost to science.

Connor Blades, a project officer with the Barbados Ministry of the Environment, discovered the snake after months of searching for the rare species. “After a year of searching, you begin to feel a little pessimistic,” Blades said. He and Justin Springer, a Caribbean program officer with the conservation organization Re:wild, had been conducting their survey as part of a project focused on protecting local reptiles.

During their search, Springer jokingly remarked, “I smell a threadsnake,” just before Blades uncovered the rock where the snake was hiding. Following the discovery, Blades took the snake to the University of the West Indies for examination, confirming its identity through careful analysis.

The snake’s pale orange stripes and specific scale patterns helped in its identification. Blades said, “I needed to look at it under the microscope to confirm it.”

The historical context of the Barbados threadsnake is significant; the species was first documented in 1889, and there have only been a handful of confirmed sightings since then. Scientists raised concerns about the snake’s breeding ability, as it reproduces sexually and only lays one egg at a time, making population recovery challenging.

“If the threadsnake population isn’t very dense, I worry about their ability to find mates,” Blades warned, noting that 98% of Barbados’ forests have been cleared over the past 500 years for agriculture and development.

The rediscovery of the Barbados threadsnake highlights the importance of conserving the island’s remaining habitats. “It’s a call to all of us as Barbadians that our forests are special and need protection,” Springer stated. Efforts will continue to survey and protect the threadsnake’s habitat, aiming to prevent further loss of unique species on the island.