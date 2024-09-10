World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Starting the Conversation to Save Lives

On 10 September 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) joins the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD). This yearly observance aims to raise awareness regarding the preventability of suicide on a global scale.

The theme for WSPD from 2024 to 2026 is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” accompanied by the call to action “Start the Conversation.” This initiative seeks to foster awareness about reducing stigma and promoting open discussions to prevent suicides.

Suicide remains a significant public health issue, standing as one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It affects individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. In the South-East Asia Region, suicide is particularly concerning, with over 200,000 deaths reported each year.

Stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide contributes to many individuals contemplating suicide refraining from seeking assistance. The repercussions of suicides and attempts profoundly affect families, friends, colleagues, and entire communities.

Effective suicide prevention involves not only addressing crises but also creating strong, supportive communities where individuals feel connected and valued. Small gestures of kindness, open dialogues, and non-judgmental listening can significantly impact someone’s life.

By eliminating the stigma related to mental health and suicide, we cultivate an environment in which individuals feel safe seeking help. It is vital to communicate that no one is alone and that effective interventions and support systems are available.

Family members and friends often are the first to notice warning signs and can take the initial steps towards assisting a loved one in accessing mental health services. Additionally, it is essential for those close to individuals who have attempted suicide to seek professional guidance in the aftermath of such incidents.

A comprehensive approach to public health incorporates mental health, well-being, and quality of life for all. This philosophy aligns with the first pillar of the Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience, which emphasizes the necessity of integrating mental health perspectives into all public health efforts.

Through this lens, approaches promoting overall well-being can be developed, enhancing health and quality-of-life outcomes for individuals and communities.

Such a holistic approach can lead to the establishment of societies that are more open and supportive, encouraging everyone to “start the conversation” without the fear of judgment or stigma.

Each effort, every conversation, and each life is valuable. Collectively, society must cultivate an environment where conversations can flourish, fostering a world where hope prevails and every individual feels supported.