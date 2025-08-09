DP World Tour Introduces New Cash Prize for Course Records

ABERDEEN, Scotland – The DP World Tour announced a new incentive for golfers participating in tournaments. The ‘Course Record presented by Nexo’ will reward any player who breaks the course record with a cash prize starting at $10,000 for this week’s Nexo Championship.

The prize will increase by $10,000 for every subsequent tournament without a new course record. If a player sets a new record, the prize will reset for the next event. In addition to the course record prize, Nexo, the event’s title sponsor, will contribute an extra $50,000 in cryptocurrency, resulting in a total of $60,000 available this week.

The Nexo Championship is notable because the official course record from the Championship tees has not been established. The previous course record of 66 was set during the Legends Tour events in 2024, but the course will now be lengthened to 7,439 yards for this week’s event.

According to DP World Tour officials, the course must be laid out within 300 yards of the Championship tees for records to count. With no established record at Trump Aberdeen, the player with the lowest round this week will claim the pot, which will reset for the next tournament in Denmark.

This season has seen 10 course records set, with seven more established in the current year. The most recent was by Clement Sordet, who shot an 8-under-par 62 at the Italian Open.

Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev referred to the scheme as “the first recurring prize of its kind in golf.” Ben Cowen, the Tour’s chief operations officer, expressed hopes that the initiative will enhance fan experience by encouraging players to take risks in pursuit of the coveted course record.