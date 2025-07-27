Wout van Aert Wins in Paris After Rainy Tour Finale Battle

PARIS, France – Wout van Aert claimed victory in the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France on July 27, 2025, by taking a solo ride to the finish line in Paris. The iconic race concluded under challenging conditions, as rain created slippery roads, making it a test for the riders.

The world champion from Slovenia, Tadej Pogacar, had already secured his overall victory 50 kilometers before reaching Paris, thanks to neutralized times due to the wet conditions. Pogacar, who wore the yellow jersey, participated in the final podium ceremony but faced intense competition during the stage.

The final stage featured three tough climbs up Montmartre, a first for the Tour, adding excitement to an already historic event. The last ascent came just 6.5 kilometers from the finish line on Champs-Élysées, heightening the tension for both sprinters and climbers alike.

As the race began at 4:10 PM from Mantes-la-Ville, traditional photo opportunities were enjoyed by the riders, including those dressed in various jerseys for their standings. Among them were Pogacar in yellow and other jersey winners showcasing their achievements. The atmosphere was celebratory, but the real action unfolded as the pace picked up towards the finish.

With rain expected, race officials announced that the time recording would pause as riders entered the final laps in Paris. This meant that the last 50 kilometers would only count towards the stage win. Riders like Pogacar took turns leading the peloton, building tension leading up to the iconic finish.

As the peloton approached the first climb of Montmartre, speeds increased, making it more challenging for some riders to keep up. With a strong push, a breakaway occurred, eliminating many competitors from contention, and creating a leading group of around 30 riders.

Heavy rain greeted them for the final stretch, complicating the already difficult terrain. Van Aert’s strategic maneuvering allowed him to break away during the last climb, putting him ahead of Pogacar and others.

Van Aert’s final push on the last ascent saw him create a gap of over five seconds. Daringly, he navigated the wet roads toward the Champs-Élysées, cementing his solo victory. Behind him, Pogacar, Florian Lipowitz, and others followed, unable to catch up.

After a thrilling stage filled with drama and effort, Van Aert crossed the finish line, becoming the champion of the last stage, marking his ten wins in the Tour’s history. This victory came after a previous stage win earlier that season.