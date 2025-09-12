WrestleMania Heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, First International Move

Las Vegas, NV – WWE announced Friday that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. This marks the first time the annual wrestling event will be held outside North America.

The news surfaced after Saudi Arabian advisor Turki Alalshikh made the announcement during a live stream. His comments were translated to state, ‘WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027.’

Although an official press release was issued in Arabic on Wednesday, it was quickly retracted. WWE confirmed the authenticity of the announcement. PWInsider.com reported that the story is legitimate, and an official announcement is expected soon.

WWE has been working with Saudi Arabia since 2018, when it entered a 10-year deal worth approximately $50 million per event. The Kingdom has hosted numerous premium live events, including Night of Champions in June and the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Mark Shapiro, the COO of WWE’s parent company TKO, indicated at a recent conference that TKO plans to strengthen its partnership with Saudi Arabia. The announcement coincides with TKO launching a boxing promotion in collaboration with Saudi officials.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H described the move as significant for the brand, likening it to their ‘first foray into doing our Super Bowl in an international market.’

WrestleMania has typically been held in the U.S., but this new international venture opens doors for more global events in the future. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.