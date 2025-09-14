WrestleMania 43 to be Held in Saudi Arabia in 2027

LAS VEGAS — WWE announced on Friday that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027, marking the first time the event will take place outside North America. The announcement was made during an event in Las Vegas, featuring WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh.

WrestleMania, which began in 1985, has been a North American mainstay for decades. Levesque mentioned that expanding the event internationally showcases WWE as a global brand.

“This is an opportunity to show the world that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world and excites fans from everywhere,” Levesque said.

Turki Alalshikh echoed this sentiment, stating, “WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar, and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE.” He emphasized the potential to elevate the event’s prestige as part of Riyadh Season.

Since 2018, WWE has collaborated with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting with a $1 billion deal that includes multiple events throughout the decade. The upcoming Royal Rumble will be the first of WWE’s “Big Four” events staged in Saudi Arabia.

This monumental announcement follows the highly successful WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas earlier this year, which broke records for WWE. Fans from over 60 countries are expected to participate in the week-long celebration of WrestleMania, which includes various fan events and community outreach programs.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18-19, 2026. The announcement for WrestleMania 43 is seen as another significant milestone in WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia.