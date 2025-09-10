WrestleMania 43 to Be Held in Saudi Arabia in 2027

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time the iconic wrestling event will be held outside North America. Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh announced the news during a Snapchat video on Wednesday.

In a translation of his comments, Alalshikh stated, “WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027.” The report was later confirmed by several wrestling news outlets, including PWInsider.com.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, a press release issued in Arabic earlier in the day was mistakenly sent out before its scheduled release. Johnson noted, “The story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon.” WWE has yet to officially confirm the event’s location.

This announcement follows WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in 2018 and has included several major events, with the Royal Rumble also set to be hosted in the Kingdom in 2026.

The anticipation around WrestleMania moving overseas has been building for some time, especially after Alalshikh suggested plans to eventually bring high-profile wrestling events to Saudi Arabia. While WWE has staged events in Canada, this will be the first WrestleMania not held in the U.S.

Industry insiders suggest that an official announcement regarding WrestleMania 43 could be made as soon as this Friday, especially in light of TKO‘s upcoming promotion of the Terence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez fight, which is sponsored by Riyadh Season.

Currently, WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in April 2024, while New Orleans was awarded a future WrestleMania as part of a deal to move the next event from the city.

As the news unfolds, wrestling fans are eagerly awaiting more information on this landmark event.