Wrestler Charlotte Flair Reflects on Injury Comeback and Training Tips

Orlando, Florida — Charlotte Flair, a 14-time women’s world champion and daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, discussed her ongoing journey in WWE during a recent episode of Strong Talk.

Flair shared insights about balancing her father’s legacy while striving for greatness in her career. “The pressure of being my dad’s kid and always wanting to be at the top of my game… I can get better, I can get stronger, I can get faster,” she said.

One of Flair’s biggest challenges came in December 2023 when she suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined her for nearly a year. During her recovery, she incorporated various strengthening exercises, including resistance band workouts and mobility drills, to rebuild her strength.

“You need that ankle stability for strong knees,” Flair emphasized, referring to her rehabilitation. She found ankle mobility exercises like box jumps and one-legged hops especially beneficial for her recovery process.

Flair noted that her rehabilitation went smoothly until the seven-month mark when she experienced quad pain that caused her to fear a re-injury. Instead of adjusting her training, she opted to stop active movements for five weeks, a decision she later regretted. “It’s better to move than to not move,” Flair advised.

For those returning from injuries, Flair’s top tip is to maintain determination. “You can come back as strong or as weak as the effort that you put in… the ones unsure are the ones who didn’t put in the time,” she explained. “You can apply that to anything, any scenario.”

