Sports
Wrestler Syko Stu Injured in Alleged Assault by MMA Fighter
Sun Valley, California — Wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, is recovering from severe injuries following an alleged assault by MMA fighter Raja Jackson during a recent event. The incident occurred Saturday night and has sparked widespread attention on social media.
A video posted on social media shows Raja Jackson sliding into the ring and attacking Smith, who was unresponsive at the time. Footage appears to show Jackson straddling Smith and delivering multiple punches to his face and head before other wrestlers intervened. Although CNN could not independently verify the video, Kick, the streaming platform where it was shared, confirmed it has banned Jackson’s account.
Smith’s brother, Andrew, reported that Stuart is conscious and remembers some events from the incident, but he faces a challenging recovery ahead. “He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead,” Andrew stated. “Stuart appreciates all the love and support from his wrestling family and fans.”
In an effort to cover medical expenses and lost income, Smith’s wife, Contessa Patterson, launched a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised nearly $70,000. “This incident has not only caused major physical harm but will also disrupt his career,” she wrote.
Former MMA champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Raja’s father, publicly condemned his son’s actions on Twitter. “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” he emphasized, expressing concern for both Raja’s health following a recent concussion and Stuart’s recovery. He apologized for the situation and to KICK.
The organizer of the event described the attack as a tragic misunderstanding, claiming it started as a scripted segment but escalated into violence. “What was supposed to be a planned wrestling spot turned into a selfish act,” the organizer stated. “In the 17 years of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, nothing this heinous has occurred.”
The situation is under review, and CNN has reached out for further updates on Smith’s condition.
