Wrestling Friends Reunite as WWE Evolution 2.0 Approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bobby Cruise, a ring announcer for a local wrestling promotion, shared a heartwarming photo of himself with friends from WWE on social media. The picture includes RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, former ROH World Tag Team Champion Ivar, and inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion Roxanne Perez. Cruise tweeted, ‘Had a visit yesterday from two pals of 20 years and my 2021 ROH WD Champion.’

Friendships in wrestling often transcend rival promotions, highlighting the strong bonds formed over years. Cruise has been involved with ROH since 2003 and became part of the AEW umbrella after Tony Khan acquired the promotion. Pearce, an important figure in independent wrestling, especially in ROH, has played a key role in shaping the wrestling landscape.

The picture comes just ahead of WWE’s upcoming Evolution 2.0 event, set for July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This all-women’s premium live event is drawing attention not just for its matches but also for notable absences from its promotional materials.

As fans prepare for the showdown, Triple H revealed a poster featuring established stars like Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. However, several rising wrestlers, including multi-time champions and newest main roster transfers, did not make the cut. This has left fans wondering if these superstars will participate in the event.

Currently, three title matches are confirmed for WWE Evolution 2.0. Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women’s Championship, while Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will protect their Women’s Tag Team titles against teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in a fatal four-way match.

The WWE is set to honor trailblazers and inspire the next generation of female wrestlers at Evolution. The anticipation grows as details continue to unfold.