Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 from Cardiac Arrest

Clearwater, Florida — Hulk Hogan, the legendary professional wrestler, has died at the age of 71. Medics were dispatched to his home early Thursday morning after reports of a “cardiac arrest” call, according to multiple sources.

Emergency crews arrived to find a number of police vehicles and ambulances outside Hogan’s residence. Witnesses report that he was carried on a stretcher into the ambulance. The news was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Just weeks before his death, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, addressed rumors regarding his health, stating that he was recovering from surgeries and that his heart was “strong.” Hogan’s friend, Jimmy Hart, also provided a recent health update, claiming that the wrestling star was doing “phenomenal.”u00a0

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, rose to fame in the 1980s with his charismatic persona, “Hulkamania,” transforming professional wrestling into a mainstream entertainment spectacle. He won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating the Iron Sheik in 1984, leading to a cultural phenomenon.

Known for his iconic matches, Hogan’s career highlights include battles against legends like Andre the Giant and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as unforgettable storylines, including the creation of the New World Order (NWO) in 1996. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first in 2005 and again in 2020 as part of the NWO.

Born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1953, Hogan is survived by his children, Brooke and Nick. After two marriages, he married Sky Daily in 2023. He garnered attention as a pop culture figure, appearing in movies and reality shows.

The WWE issued a statement expressing their sorrow at the news of his passing, calling Hogan one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures who helped usher WWE into global recognition during the 1980s. The organization extended condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

This is a developing story, and further updates will follow.