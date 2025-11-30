Sports
Wrestling Star Charlotte Flair Talks Injury Recovery and Training Tips
STAMFORD, Connecticut — Charlotte Flair, the 14-time women’s world champion, opened up about her journey in wrestling and her recent battle with a serious knee injury in the latest episode of Strong Talk.
Flair, who comes from a wrestling legacy, spoke to Men’s Health fitness director Jocelyn Solis-Moreira about the pressure of being the daughter of a wrestling icon. “The pressure of being my dad’s kid and always wanting to be at the top of my game… it’s still not enough to me,” Flair said, emphasizing her desire to constantly improve.
In December 2023, Flair faced one of the toughest challenges of her career when she injured her knee, sidelining her for nearly a year. During her rehabilitation, she focused on several strengthening exercises, including those targeting ankle stability. “You need that ankle stability for strong knees,” she explained.
Flair noted that while her rehabilitation seemed to be progressing well, she encountered a setback at the seven-month mark when her quad began to hurt. This pain led her to stop active movement for five weeks, a decision she later regretted. “It’s better to move than to not move,” Flair stated.
For those recovering from injuries, Flair has one key piece of advice: stay determined. “You can come back as strong or as weak as the effort that you put in… the ones unsure are the ones who didn’t put in the time,” she said. This mindset, she believes, can be applied to any challenge.
As the conversation wrapped up, Flair’s tenacity and dedication to her craft shone through, making it clear that her journey is far from over.
