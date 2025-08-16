Sports
Wrexham AFC Kicks Off Championship Season with Dramatic Loss to Southampton
Southampton, England – Wrexham AFC began their Championship season on August 9, 2025, facing Southampton in a highly anticipated match. This historic Welsh club, recently acquired by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is now one step away from the Premier League after winning three consecutive promotions.
Wrexham, formed in 1864, is the oldest club in Wales and has risen dramatically since its struggles. After a 43-year absence from the second tier of English football, their return was marked by a strong start, with a goal from new recruit Josh Windass, who converted a penalty in the 22nd minute.
Despite taking the lead, Wrexham could not hold on as Southampton, who are two divisions higher, made a late comeback. Substitute Theo Walcott scored a stunning free-kick in the 90th minute, and then a last-gasp goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win for the Saints.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson expressed disappointment in the outcome, stating, “It hurts because the lads have given us a lot today. We had a chance to kill the game off.” Wrexham’s performance was bolstered by several seasoned players, including Conor Coady and Danny Ward, as they aim to assert themselves in the competitive Championship.
Saturday’s match marked the first league meeting between the two clubs in 65 years, showcasing the contrasting experiences of the managers. Southampton’s Will Still, at age 32, is the youngest manager in the Championship, while Parkinson, with over 1,000 games managed, is the oldest.
Looking ahead, Wrexham faces a challenging schedule, with matches against teams like West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City in the coming weeks. Despite being considered underdogs for playoff contention, their journey in the Championship continues to draw fans and interest, bolstered by the ongoing documentary series chronicling their efforts.
