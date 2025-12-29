Sports
Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
WREXHAM, Wales — Wrexham AFC hosts Preston North End Monday as both teams vie for crucial points in the EFL Championship. The match kicks off at 2:45 PM ET at STōK Racecourse.
Wrexham is coming off an exhilarating 5-3 win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day, snapping a five-game winless streak. That victory lifted the Red Dragons to 31 points, putting them in 13th place, just five points shy of the playoff positions.
Meanwhile, Preston sits in fifth place with 37 points, chasing after a Premier League spot for the first time. The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last seven matches, although five of those were draws.
Looking forward, both teams view this match as pivotal. A win for Wrexham would not only improve their chances of climbing into the playoff race but also maintain their momentum following the Sheffield United game. “We need to keep building on this win,” said Wrexham head coach Stuart.
Preston, eager for a solid performance to close the gap to league leaders, counts key player Lewis Dobbin as a top contributor this season, tallying four goals and five assists. The team hopes to improve its offensive production, having scored only once in their last few outings.
This match marks a continuation of a competitive rivalry. Earlier this season, Wrexham edged out Preston 3-2 in the EFL Cup, leaving both teams eager for redemption. “Every match against them is a battle,” added Preston’s head coach.
The referee for the match will be Reubyn Ricardo, assisted by Emily Carney and Mark Dwyer.
Fans are expecting a thrilling encounter as both teams fight for promotion and pride.
