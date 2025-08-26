Wrexham Faces Preston North End in Carabao Cup Showdown

WREXHAM, Wales – Wrexham and Preston North End are set to clash in the Carabao Cup later today, as Wrexham looks to secure their second win in the tournament. The match follows a challenging start to the Championship season for the Red Dragons, marked by a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Currently, Wrexham sits in 17th place in the Championship standings, having played three matches with only one win. Their previous round in the Carabao Cup saw them stage an impressive comeback against Hull City, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to advance.

Wrexham’s manager addressed the team’s upcoming match against Preston and emphasized the need for caution with player injuries. Kieffer Moore is nursing an ankle issue that required treatment during the game against West Bromwich Albion. The manager stated, “Kieffer, his ankle has settled down again, so we’ll look at him tomorrow.”

Nathan Broadhead is another player with concerns, dealing with a tight calf. The manager mentioned, “We have to be cautious with players because the ones who have come in and been at other clubs have picked up little niggles.”

With the Championship being Wrexham’s priority, it’s unlikely Moore will start in the Carabao Cup. Other key players such as Jay Rodriguez and Josh Windass are already sidelined due to injuries. However, fans might see Sam Smith and Ryan Hardie start against Preston.

Wrexham’s squad could also welcome back Lewis Palmer, who has been absent until now. The manager hinted at the possibility of roster changes as the transfer window approaches its deadline. “There’s bits and pieces going on [incomings/outgoings]… One or two players may be going and one or two may be coming in,” he said.