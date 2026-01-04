Wrexham Secures Victory Over Preston, Eyes Playoff Spot

Wrexham, Wales – Wrexham FC secured a critical 2-1 victory over Preston North End on December 29, 2025, narrowing the gap to playoff positions in the Championship. This win, marked by Nathan Broadhead‘s header and Ollie Rathbone’s second-half strike, comes just days after Wrexham’s impressive comeback win against Sheffield United.

Broadhead opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a well-placed header from Kieffer Moore‘s cross. The club’s record signing has been making waves since his transfer from Ipswich Town, and his performance on Monday validated manager Phil Parkinson‘s faith in him.

“Getting the three points is the main thing,” Broadhead said. “Obviously the playoffs would be amazing, but there’s a long way to go. We just need that belief in and around the place, for everyone to believe we can do it.”>

Rathbone, who came on as a substitute, scored the second goal for Wrexham in the 77th minute, further putting the home team in a comfortable position. Despite a late goal from Preston’s Alfie Devine, Wrexham held on to secure their second consecutive league victory, an achievement they had not accomplished all season.

The victory places Wrexham 11th in the Championship standings, just four points off a playoff spot. The club is aiming for a unique fourth consecutive promotion, a remarkable feat in English football.

Parkinson expressed satisfaction with his team’s mindset following the Boxing Day win against Sheffield United. “It was important we backed up that performance. I felt we deserved the win against a good side who are up there for a reason,” he said.

Next, Wrexham faces Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day at Ewood Park. With recent momentum, the Red Dragons are looking to continue their push for a playoff position.