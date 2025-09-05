Wrexham University Partners with Bucks County for International Degree Paths

WREXHAM, Wales – Wrexham University has launched a partnership with Bucks County Community College to provide American students a fast track to earning a degree abroad. This collaboration allows Bucks students to immerse themselves in Welsh culture and graduate with an international degree in just three years.

The new agreement offers students completing an associate degree in business administration at Bucks the opportunity to transfer directly to Wrexham University. They can choose to pursue either a bachelor’s degree in Business and Management or Accounting and Finance Management in one additional year, with an option to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the following year.

Moss Garde, Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement and Partnerships at Wrexham University, expressed excitement about the partnership. “This international partnership with Bucks County Community College is incredibly exciting as it reflects our commitment to creating global pathways in education,” said Garde.

Patrick M. Jones, President & CEO of Bucks County Community College, emphasized the transformative nature of the program. “This is more than a transfer agreement – it’s a transformational experience,” he stated. He highlighted that this path offers access to a high-quality international education at a fraction of the cost of many U.S. institutions.

Wrexham University, one of the youngest universities in the UK, aims to collaborate globally to enhance the well-being of future generations. This partnership builds on the growing connection between Wrexham and the Philadelphia area, spurred in part by Rob McElhenney, a South Philadelphia native and co-owner of Wrexham AFC. McElhenney’s work on the documentary ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ has raised awareness of the university among Americans.

As students from Bucks prepare for this journey, the universities look forward to fostering new educational experiences that bridge cultures and expand opportunities.