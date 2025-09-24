Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash in South Windsor, Injuries Reported

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT. (WFSB) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver left several people injured Tuesday evening. State police responded to the incident on Interstate 291 West around 9:19 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene near exit 4 where the wrong-way driver had entered the highway, going east in the westbound lanes. Firefighters reported that the driver entered I-291 from Windsor and crossed into South Windsor, striking at least one vehicle.

According to the South Windsor Fire Department, the collision caused the impacted car to roll over. Additionally, a third car was involved before the wrong-way vehicle crashed into the median. Fortunately, injuries reported were minor.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene on foot. The incident remains under investigation by local authorities, as they gather more details about the events leading to the accident.