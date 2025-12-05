WSU Quarterback Jaxon Potter to Enter Transfer Portal

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State quarterback Jaxon Potter has decided to enter the transfer portal after a challenging season, sources confirmed Thursday. This move ends his three-year tenure with the Cougars.

Potter started in the first three games of the season, leading WSU to a 2-1 record. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore from Huntington Beach, California, showcased his skills, completing 67 of 95 passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

His performance dipped during a tough loss against North Texas, where he threw three interceptions before being benched by head coach Jimmy Rogers. After this game, quarterback Zevi Eckhaus took on the starting role for the remainder of the season.

In his final game, Potter completed 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards and three interceptions. Despite this setback, he had notable performances earlier in the season, including a win against Idaho, where he threw for 208 yards and one touchdown, and a solid outing against San Diego State, where he tallied 257 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Cougars finishing the season at 6-6, they’ll learn their bowl game destination this Sunday. As WSU looks ahead, Potter makes history as the first known player from the Cougars to enter the transfer portal this year.

WSU’s current roster features quarterbacks Julian Dugger, transfer Ajani Sheppard, and freshmen Owen Eshelman and Dalton Anderson. The future of the quarterback position remains uncertain as the team navigates offseason decisions.

Rogers had originally praised Potter’s accuracy during fall camp, but the coaching staff sought a different offensive style which contributed to the decision to move away from him as a starter.