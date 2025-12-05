Sports
WSU Quarterback Jaxon Potter to Enter Transfer Portal
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State quarterback Jaxon Potter has decided to enter the transfer portal after a challenging season, sources confirmed Thursday. This move ends his three-year tenure with the Cougars.
Potter started in the first three games of the season, leading WSU to a 2-1 record. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore from Huntington Beach, California, showcased his skills, completing 67 of 95 passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.
His performance dipped during a tough loss against North Texas, where he threw three interceptions before being benched by head coach Jimmy Rogers. After this game, quarterback Zevi Eckhaus took on the starting role for the remainder of the season.
In his final game, Potter completed 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards and three interceptions. Despite this setback, he had notable performances earlier in the season, including a win against Idaho, where he threw for 208 yards and one touchdown, and a solid outing against San Diego State, where he tallied 257 yards and three touchdowns.
With the Cougars finishing the season at 6-6, they’ll learn their bowl game destination this Sunday. As WSU looks ahead, Potter makes history as the first known player from the Cougars to enter the transfer portal this year.
WSU’s current roster features quarterbacks Julian Dugger, transfer Ajani Sheppard, and freshmen Owen Eshelman and Dalton Anderson. The future of the quarterback position remains uncertain as the team navigates offseason decisions.
Rogers had originally praised Potter’s accuracy during fall camp, but the coaching staff sought a different offensive style which contributed to the decision to move away from him as a starter.
Recent Posts
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams