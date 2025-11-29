WSU Seeks Revenge Against OSU for Bowl Eligibility

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is gearing up for a critical showdown against Oregon State University this Saturday. The Cougars, sitting on five wins, are aiming for their sixth to secure bowl eligibility. This matchup is not just about wins; it’s personal, as WSU seeks revenge for an earlier loss to the Beavers.

WSU Cougars, healthier now than earlier in the season, hope that playing at home will give them an advantage. Torey Hunter, a former standout player for the Cougars, emphasized the importance of depth. “We’re close to being back to full strength,” he said. “We must prove it every play and show the Beaver defense they’re in for a long night.”

The Cougars will likely have at least four of their starting offensive linemen available, with the possibility of a fifth returning. To kick off the game strong, Hunter suggested that WSU needs to erase memories of their previous defeat in Corvallis. “If we stumble out of the gate, the crowd could get antsy quickly,” he stated. Scoring early can set the tone and take momentum away from the Beavers, who are struggling this season.

Hunter also pointed to running back Woods, who had a notable performance with James Madison University. “Woods created explosive plays with his agility,” he noted, suggesting that he will be key in sparking the offense. “We need to exhaust our resources and give him opportunities to shine.”

The Cougars must capitalize on the Beavers’ weak special teams. Oregon State’s special teams have struggled, ranking low in punt and kickoff return defense. Hunter remarked, “This is where the dominant team flexes their depth. We need to take advantage of their mistakes.”

With the Beavers determined to make an impact, Hunter stressed the need to bury their confidence early in the game. “The longer we let them hang around, the more belief they will gain,” he warned. Setting a strong tone from the beginning is crucial for WSU’s success.

Lastly, Hunter highlighted the necessity for effective adjustments in the second half. The Cougars have struggled significantly after halftime this season. “If we show growth, we will earn another opportunity for a bowl game,” he concluded.

This matchup not only holds playoff implications but also echoes the Cougars’ desire for redemption after their earlier defeat. With the right preparation and execution, WSU hopes to secure their place and silence the Beavers.