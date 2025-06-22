WTA Bad Homburg Open: Key Matches Ahead of Wimbledon

Bad Homburg, Germany — The WTA Bad Homburg Open is set to kick off, presenting a final opportunity for players to refine their skills on grass just before Wimbledon. With first-round matches slated for today, anticipation is high as top competitors look to gain momentum for the upcoming major tournament.

Maria Sakkari faces Yulia Putintseva in a first-round showdown, marking an important matchup. Sakkari, who recently ranked No. 86, brings a solid baseline game but has had limited practice on grass. Putintseva, on the other hand, comes into this match with mixed results from her previous encounters on the surface. Their head-to-head record stands at 2-1 in favor of Sakkari, but experts predict a tight contest, with a potential upset from Putintseva.

In another match, Emma Navarro takes on Marta Kostyuk. Navarro, having recently won against Kostyuk in Berlin, is seen as the favorite due to her consistency and recent form. Kostyuk remains a formidable opponent, known for her aggression on the court, but it may not be enough to outlast Navarro, who has the upper hand in their 3-0 head-to-head record.

Tatjana Maria, coming off a strong title win at Queen’s Club, is set to play against Leylah Fernandez. Maria’s effective style on grass makes her a strong contender, especially as she enjoys a perfect 3-0 record against Fernandez. The Canadian hasn’t found her rhythm this season and may struggle to overcome Maria’s strategic playing.

Lastly, Elise Mertens, fresh off a title win at Rosmalen, faces Elina Svitolina. Mertens holds the edge in their encounters with a 4-3 record and has the momentum heading into this match. Svitolina will aim for a strong grass debut, but Mertens’ current form is expected to be a challenge.

All matches are crucial as players strive for success at the Bad Homburg Open, leading into Wimbledon next week.