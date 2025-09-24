WTA China Open Features Intense First-Round Matches

BEIJING, China — The 2025 WTA China Open kicked off in Beijing with a lineup of highly competitive first-round matches. Among the highlights is a clash between Ashlyn Krueger and former top-10 player Maria Sakkari, both entering the match with two-match losing streaks.

Sakkari, with a career record of 251-175 on hard courts, faces Krueger, who holds a record of 24-23 this year. Though Sakkari has had a struggling season overall, her experience may be a crucial factor in this contest.

Sports analysts suggest that the odds for this matchup are closely balanced, but some favor Sakkari due to her extensive experience. Betting odds vary, with Krueger at $1.98 and Sakkari at $1.82 in Australia, showing just how tight this competition is expected to be.

In another matchup, Laura Siegemund will meet Caty McNally. Siegemund has a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over McNally. Both players are looking for a turnaround after first-round losses at the WTA Seoul. Though Siegemund has struggled with a 12-12 hardcourt record this year, McNally holds a better record at 17-8 and is currently the favorite.

Further matches to watch include Lucia Bronzetti against Kamilla Rakhimova, who have yet to meet in their careers but both are desperate for improvement after disappointing seasons.

The event shows plenty of potential storylines, with players seeking to ascend the rankings amid the close competition in the WTA.