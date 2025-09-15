WTA 500 Seoul Opens with Swiatek and Boisson Competing

SEOUL, South Korea — The WTA 500 tournament in Seoul kicks off on Monday, September 15, featuring top players including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and French tennis star Lois Boisson.

Swiatek returns to competition following her quarterfinal loss at the US Open. The 22-year-old Boisson is set to make her debut in the Asian tour, starting her journey in Seoul. She will face local wildcard Ku Yeonwoo in the first round. If Boisson wins, she is expected to meet second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Boisson’s potential quarterfinal could be against Beatriz Haddad Maia, last year’s champion. A successful run in Seoul could help Boisson improve her ranking, as she has no points to defend for the remainder of the season.

Swiatek, who recently won titles at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, will begin her tournament with a bye, facing either Sorana Cirstea or Zhu Lin in her opening match. She may meet eighth seed Emma Raducanu or Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

In the lower half of the draw, Alexandrova, currently ranked 11th, could face Boisson in the next round if both advance. Diana Shnaider will take on a qualifier in her first match before potentially facing Suzan Lamens or Tatjana Maria.

As the competition heats up, fans are eager to see how these matches unfold in a crucial tournament on the tennis calendar.