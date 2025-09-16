WVU Coach Confirms Jimmori Robinson’s Debut Against Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jimmori Robinson is set to make his debut for West Virginia University as the Mountaineers open Big 12 play against Kansas this week. The announcement was confirmed by head coach Rich Rodriguez during his radio show on Monday.

Robinson did not play in the recent Backyard Brawl against Pitt, despite being on the dressed roster. “It’s going to be his first game in the system, so we know there’s going to be some stuff that he’s going to learn through. But we’re excited to have him, he’s a really good player, and I know he’s anxious to play,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez tempered expectations, explaining that Robinson may not be able to play a full game. “Can he play 60 or 70 plays? No way, but he’s been working out and he’s in really good shape. He got some practice in last week and he will practice this week too,” he added.

Robinson was one of four Mountaineers who had to file a lawsuit against the NCAA to obtain eligibility. While the other players have been cleared, Robinson faced delays due to an academic discrepancy. “In the middle of the hearing about the academic eligibility, an NCAA lawyer dropped a bomb that affected his status,” a source disclosed.

Justin Harrington, Tye Edwards, and Jeffrey Weimer were the other players involved in the lawsuit. Among them, Robinson is viewed as the player with the most potential to become a standout in the Big 12 as a pass rusher.

Prior to his time at WVU, Robinson began his career at Dodge City Community College in 2019 and later transferred to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) where he excelled, recording 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last season. Following a strong showing at UTSA, Mountaineer fans are eager to see him in action this Saturday against Kansas.

WVU and Kansas will kick off at 6 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FS1.