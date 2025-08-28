WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With less than a week until kickoff, it’s time for predictions on the West Virginia University (WVU) football season. The anticipation is palpable as the Mountaineers prepare to face Robert Morris on August 30, aiming for a strong start.

The first game is crucial for WVU, and a win is expected. A blowout victory would ease early season concerns, but any other outcome could raise alarms. Analysts believe the rushing attack will be the centerpiece of the Mountaineers’ strategy, propelling them to a 1-0 record for the first time since 2020.

On September 6, the Mountaineers will visit Ohio, where they should overcome a solid program that had 31 wins in the past three seasons. However, with a new head coach, Ohio may struggle, giving West Virginia the upper hand in what could be a close game.

September 13 brings the highly anticipated Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh, where emotions will run high. While betting on a home win feels right due to historical trends, both teams’ talented backfields could create a high-scoring affair, leading to a narrow victory for the Mountaineers.

Road games, especially in conference play, tend to present challenges. On September 20, against Kansas, WVU faces a tough test and is predicted to start conference play at 0-1. Despite a competitive game, the Jayhawks may secure a win at home.

The following week, West Virginia will host Utah. Although Utah ranks among the better teams, the home advantage could see WVU snagging a surprise victory.

However, the momentum may not last long as they travel to BYU on October 3. Road games on short weeks are difficult, and the Mountaineers are expected to come up short, slipping to a 4-2 record.

Facing UCF on October 18, WVU is predicted to lose again in a challenging match, with two high-powered offenses squaring off. Despite having a bye week before the game, the travel will be a factor.

Back at home on October 25, the Mountaineers aim to remain unbeaten against TCU, transitioning back to winning ways. After a two-game skid, a strong performance is anticipated.

The following week, a road victory against Houston could bring WVU back to a winning record, showcasing growth under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

On November 8, a matchup against Colorado is predicted to be a high-scoring affair, with WVU overpowering the Buffaloes in a dominant display.

However, a road trip to Arizona State on November 15 is expected to derail their winning streak, with the Sun Devils likely taking advantage of home field.

Closing the regular season on November 29, Texas Tech is anticipated to hand WVU a loss, marking a challenging end to the season.

This season predictions conclude with a 7-5 record overall and 4-5 within the conference, offering a glimpse of potential bowl eligibility. As the countdown to kickoff begins, excitement brews among fans eager for a new chapter in Mountaineers football.