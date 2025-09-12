WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Set for Exciting Live Event in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada — WWE and AAA join forces for Worlds Collide, airing live this Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WWE’s YouTube channel. Wrestling fans can catch all the excitement from the Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center, right after Friday Night Smackdown.

The card features a thrilling AAA Mega Championship match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio has pursued this title for months and hopes to bring it home to the Judgment Day faction.

El Hijo del Vikingo managed to retain the championship at August’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII, largely thanks to assistance from AJ Styles. It’s unclear if Styles will be present in Las Vegas to offer support again.

Additionally, AAA Latin American Championship will be up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way match, featuring El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh. This mix of talent includes wrestlers from both the main roster and NXT.

Another highlight includes the AAA World Tag Team Championship match, where Psycho Clown and Pagano will defend their titles against The New Day, which includes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. A victory for The New Day would mark a significant milestone as their 14th tag team title win, and their first outside of WWE.

Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez will also compete in a mixed tag team match against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice. Furthermore, Natalya has a chance to become the No. 1 contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship if she defeats Faby Apache.

This edition of Worlds Collide promises to deliver thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments for wrestling fans everywhere.