WWE Announces Exciting Summer Events in Newark, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia

NEWARK, N.J. — WWE is bringing thrilling wrestling action to three major cities this summer. The organization announced new tapings for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, set to occur in Newark, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia.

The first event will feature Friday Night SmackDown at the Prudential Center in Newark on August 1. This date holds special significance as it precedes the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, set for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium.

WWE spokespersons emphasized that individual event tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can also access a presale beginning June 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

The lineup continues with Monday Night Raw scheduled for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 4, followed by a second Raw in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on August 18.

Tickets for the SummerSlam weekend events remain available through Ticketmaster.com, ensuring that wrestling fans can partake in this exciting series of performances.