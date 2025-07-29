Entertainment
WWE Cancels Late Night Show Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe Amid Weak Ticket Sales
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey — The WWE has officially canceled its “WWE Late Night” event scheduled for August 2, 2025, featuring comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. Ticketmaster has confirmed the cancellation, stating that the event will not take place at the Bergen Performing Arts Center.
The cancellation is attributed to lackluster ticket sales, with reports indicating interest was low leading up to the show. WrestleTix, a ticket tracking service, noted that sales were significantly below expectations. Originally, the show was intended to entertain fans visiting for the SummerSlam weekend.
Hinchcliffe, known for his provocative humor and hosting the recent “Roast of WrestleMania,” had been the only WWE talent advertised for the event. While the roast was seen by some as enjoyable, it also faced criticism for its contentious humor. Inside WWE, reactions to Hinchcliffe’s involvement were mixed.
Despite attempts to create a new late-night format with the “WWE Late Night” series, WWE decided against proceeding with weak momentum. The inaugural event had been viewed as a success, but internal excitement for this follow-up was reportedly muted.
The cancellation email sent to ticket holders promised automatic refunds within 30 days. WWE’s SummerSlam event, a major highlight of its yearly calendar, will still take place in nearby Rutherford, New Jersey.
