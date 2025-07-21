WWE Champion Gunther Enjoys Day Off in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently spent a day off in Birmingham, Alabama, sharing his experiences through a video on social media.

In the video, Gunther humorously noted, “The struggle in America when you want to work out, but, for some reason, the gyms are never open on Sundays.” This seemed to be his only concern during the day spent in Birmingham, where he was in town for WWE Monday Night RAW.

This trip marked Gunther’s first visit to the Yellowhammer State. He stated, “That’s the nice part of our job. We’re chilling somewhere in the middle of Alabama.” He admitted that he wouldn’t have come to Alabama if not for an invitation from his driver.

<p“The wrestling business has allowed me to meet a lot of people and see places that I probably wouldn’t have visited otherwise,” he added.

In between workout woes, Gunther showcased some local Alabama cuisine in his video, including what appeared to be a glass of sweet tea. The video captures both his sense of humor and appreciation for the state.