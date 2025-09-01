WWE Clash in Paris: Cena vs. Paul Takes Center Stage

PARIS, France — WWE showcased Clash in Paris on Sunday, featuring championship bouts and a highly anticipated match between John Cena and Logan Paul. The event at the Paris La Défense Arena saw thrilling action, but the ultimate question was whether The Unseen 17 could silence the social media star, or if Paul could spoil Cena’s farewell in the French capital.

The night began with Roman Reigns facing Bronson Reed. Reed stunned Reigns after initially gaining confidence, keeping the former champion on edge throughout. Reigns fought back with a Samoan Drop from the middle rope and a consequential Spear for the win, but post-match, he retaliated against Paul Heyman using the Guillotine.

In the next match, The Wyatt Sicks, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, retained their tag titles against The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, after a recent win for the title shot, battled hard but ultimately fell to a combined finisher from Gacy and Lumis. The match showcased teamwork and resilience from both teams.

Becky Lynch defended her title against former champion Nikki Bella. Although Bella attempted to regain control, Lynch’s skill allowed her to counter well, leading to a victory through a backslide.

The night continued with Sheamus and Rusev facing off in a heated Donnybrook. The two exchanged heavy blows, highlighting their intense rivalry. Ultimately, Rusev captured victory with a submission, forcing Sheamus to tap.

In the main event, Cena and Paul delivered an exhilarating performance. With Cena attempting to harness classic moves, Paul countered spectacularly. Despite delivering signature moves from both sides, Cena ultimately won after a series of adrenaline-fueled exchanges, solidifying his legacy in France.

WWE’s Clash in Paris had a mix of emotional moments and high stakes, creating a memorable evening for fans. The night ended with Rollins defending his championship against three formidable opponents, maintaining his title amidst chaotic interactions and near falls that kept the crowd engaged.