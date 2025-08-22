WWE Clash in Paris Tickets Available for Theatrical Release

Los Angeles, CA – Wrestling fans can now buy tickets to watch the first-ever WWE Clash in Paris live in theaters. The event will take place on Sunday, August 31, at 2 p.m. ET, marking a historic moment for WWE as it hosts a Premium Live Event in Paris for the first time.

Fans will experience thrilling matches, including a showdown between 17-time World Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. The event also features a Fatal 4-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship, featuring Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight.

Tickets for the event are available on Fandango, which is also introducing a new Round-Up feature. This feature allows moviegoers to round up their ticket purchases to the nearest dollar, with proceeds going towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an initiative aimed at empowering youth.

“Witness an event wrestling fans will never forget,” a WWE spokesperson stated during the announcement. “Get your tickets for WWE Clash in Paris today!”

The event is expected to showcase not just the top-tier matches but also the unique atmosphere of watching live wrestling on a big screen, enhancing the overall fan experience.

WWE is continually expanding its reach, presenting live events to audiences worldwide. The company aims to provide entertainment that resonates beyond traditional formats, such as television and streaming platforms. Fans are encouraged to participate in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable event.