WWE Clash in Paris: Tickets Available for Historic Event

Los Angeles, CA (August 18, 2025) – Wrestling fans can catch the first-ever WWE Clash in Paris in theaters nationwide on Sunday, August 31, at 2 p.m. ET. The event marks a historic moment as a WWE Premium Live Event is set to take place in Paris, allowing fans to experience the excitement from their local movie theaters.

Main attractions include 17-time World Champion John Cena facing Logan Paul in what promises to be an unforgettable match. Additionally, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight.

Tickets are currently available on Fandango, which also offers a Round-Up feature to help fans donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This initiative supports youth while enhancing the movie-going experience.

Rick Ucchino, a wrestling journalist, stated, “John Cena may no longer be the champion, but he is committed to giving his all in his remaining matches.” Cena, in his farewell tour, will take on Logan Paul, who has expressed contempt for the WWE superstar.

Rollins, meanwhile, faces a tough challenge in his title defense after stealing the championship from Punk at SummerSlam. Fans are excited to see if Naomi will be medically cleared to defend her Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, who earned her title shot at Evolution.

The event streams live in the United States on Peacock and is available internationally on Netflix. Additionally, WWE seeks to further engage its audience with events like Clash in Paris to bring the thrill of live wrestling to fans around the globe.

With matches still being finalized, the buzz around Clash in Paris continues to grow, making it a must-see event for wrestling fans everywhere.