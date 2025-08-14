WWE to Compete Directly with AEW in September and December Events

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — WWE is poised to take a bold competitive stance against AEW by hosting a premium live event on the same night as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. This move is part of WWE’s strategy to attract viewers away from one of AEW’s flagship events.

The WWE event is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, and will feature a high-profile main event match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer confirmed the matchup, which he described as a significant event in both wrestlers’ storied careers.

Lesnar’s return to WWE was marked by a controversial attack on Cena at SummerSlam, just over a week ago, as he marked his first appearance after a nearly two-year absence. Meltzer stated, “The main event for the show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena, so it’s a big one.” This developing rivalry is expected to culminate at the September event, drawing attention from wrestling fans.

In parallel, there are reports that WWE is considering moving John Cena’s farewell match to coincide with AEW’s World’s End pay-per-view in December. Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez discussed this potential scheduling change, indicating that WWE aims to further intensify competition.

Alvarez noted, “There is now discussion that the date will be moved,” suggesting that Cena’s match was initially set for early December at Saturday Night’s Main Event but may now schedule it to run head-to-head with AEW’s event.

This significant event aligns with WWE’s increased efforts to counterprogram against AEW’s major pay-per-views. In recent months, WWE has organized multiple events to coincide with AEW’s shows, including a multi-event weekend planned during AEW’s All In Texas show.

With WWE’s commitment to showcasing high-profile attractions like Lesnar vs. Cena, the next few months will mark a turning point in the ongoing rivalry between these competing wrestling promotions.