WWE Debuts on ESPN with Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — WWE makes its debut on ESPN Saturday night with Wrestlepalooza, the first premium live event to air on the network’s direct-to-consumer app. The match card features big names like Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee, alongside John Cena on his retirement tour, making this event a pivotal moment for WWE’s creative direction.

Among the highly anticipated matches is the Raw Women’s Championship bout, sparked by Naomi’s pregnancy, which led to Stephanie Vaquer competing against Iyo Sky. Vaquer’s recent absence from live events has cast doubt on her momentum, but a victory could solidify her status as a future star in the division. Conversely, Sky has been embroiled in a rivalry with The Kabuki Warriors, which may lessen her need for a title at this time.

The Usos are back together for the first time since last March, facing off against Breakker and Reed. This reunion comes amid swirling speculation about Jey Uso’s character. Recent actions suggest a possible heel turn, leaving fans uncertain of how the storyline will unfold.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rhodes recently reclaimed the title but must be wary of Randy Orton, who might interfere, adding an unpredictable element to the match.

Another highlight of the night will be AJ Lee’s first match in a decade, teaming with her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Their history-filled rivalry promises to captivate the audience, making this match arguably the main event of the evening.

Fans are eager to see John Cena and Brock Lesnar clash once more, as this match could be pivotal for Cena’s retirement tour and Lesnar’s continuing dominance. While many predict Lesnar to come out on top, the turn of events during the event could lead to surprising outcomes.