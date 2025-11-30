Sports
WWE Erases Jon Moxley’s Historic Debut from Survivor Series Highlights
San Diego, California – WWE is in the spotlight after omitting former star Jon Moxley from a key moment in its history. Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose during his time in WWE, made a significant debut during the 2012 Survivor Series main event. At that time, he appeared alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, forming the impactful group known as The Shield.
On November 29, as part of a countdown show leading up to this year’s Survivor Series, WWE highlighted the top 10 moments from the event’s history. Surprisingly, while The Shield’s 2012 debut secured a spot at number seven, Moxley was noticeably absent from the highlights. Only Rollins and Reigns were featured in the recap, leaving out one-third of this iconic group.
The decision has sparked discussions among fans and wrestling commentators, raising questions about the company’s choice to exclude Moxley, who left WWE in April 2019 after eight years with the promotion. He then debuted in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in May 2019, where he continues to perform.
Moxley’s impactful legacy in WWE, particularly his debut, has made waves in the wrestling community. The omission from WWE’s commemorative video has left many fans puzzled.
As wrestling fans await further developments, the incident highlights the ongoing shift in the wrestling landscape following the establishment of AEW in 2019. Wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Sasha Banks have also made the transition, showing the dynamic nature of the sport.
