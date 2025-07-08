WWE Evolution Battle Royal Set to Shine in 2025

ATLANTA, Ga. — WWE is gearing up for its second all-female premium live event, Evolution, set for this summer at State Farm Arena. The highlight of the event will be a women’s battle royal where the victor will challenge for one of WWE’s women’s world titles at Clash in Paris.

This battle royal is reminiscent of the inaugural Evolution event in 2018, where the winner earned a title shot at TLC later that year against Ronda Rousey. However, WWE has yet to confirm the number of participants or the complete lineup for the upcoming match.

The promotional poster for 2025 Evolution features 26 women, with 15 already booked in matches. Among those confirmed are Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley, as announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, made her return on Raw last month but faced setbacks during her match against Kairi Sane, which may have opened a chance for her to compete in the battle royal. Other potential entrants from the poster include Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile, Chelsea Green, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Natalya, Alba Fyre, and Kairi Sane.

If these women participate, nine slots will remain to fill a possible 20-woman field. WWE may also include a returning legend or Hall of Famer to add to the excitement. Notably absent from the poster are multi-time world champion Asuka, current Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia, and rising star Stephanie Vaquer.

This absence has led to criticism as fans speculate whether the match can attain the prestige and star power needed for success. With just one week left before Evolution, WWE has much to prove following its announcement in late May.

The seven-match card is shaping up, yet strong promotion and last-minute star additions are crucial for reinstating the magic of the 2018 event. In conjunction with Evolution, Saturday Night’s Main Event will occur the night before, featuring a match between Goldberg and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. Ticket tracker WrestleTix reports over 12,000 tickets already distributed for the Saturday show.

While Evolution is configured to accommodate nearly 7,000 fans, the concurrent Beyoncé concert at the nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium could impact attendance for the event. Regardless, WWE aims for Evolution 2025 to deliver an unforgettable experience for all attendees.