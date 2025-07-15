WWE Evolution 2 Features Exciting Women’s Matches and Championship Showdowns

ATLANTA, Ga. — WWE Evolution 2 took center stage on Sunday, showcasing an all-female card designed to highlight the talents of women wrestlers. The event featured notable matches, including Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defending their tag team championships in a fatal four-way tag match.

Rodriguez, a six-time women’s tag team champion, expressed her excitement for the event, recalling how she felt during the first Evolution in 2018. She stated, “It was a beautiful representation of women in wrestling, women in sports, and women of culture from just all over the world.”

In addition to Rodriguez and Perez, the match included teams led by stars like Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Rodriguez acknowledged the challenges ahead but felt confident in her ability to defend their titles, despite not having teamed with Perez before. “It is definitely going to be a challenge for us,” she noted, adding that the competition among the teams would be strong.

In another thrilling match, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract against Jade Cargill, delivering an exciting finish to a hard-fought contest. The crowd erupted as Naomi emerged victorious, solidifying her status as a top star in women’s wrestling.

As the night unfolded, various storylines culminated, further advancing the narratives behind each wrestler. The event was not only a display of athleticism but also a celebration of the growth of women’s wrestling within the WWE.

The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered for their favorite competitors, many of whom have overcome significant challenges to reach this level. With the success of the first Evolution event, the sequel continued to build on that momentum and excitement.

Reflecting on the event’s impact, Rodriguez stated, “I can’t wait to see all the women, little girls, and the abuelitas and tias that are gonna be in the stands cheering us on. I am just very grateful and very excited.”