WWE Evolution 2 Returns After Years of Anticipation

ATLANTA, Georgia — WWE is set to relaunch its all-women’s premium live event, Evolution 2, on July 13, 2025, exciting fans eager to see female wrestlers showcase their skills at the highest level. The revival comes after the original Evolution event in 2018, which saw Nikki Bella challenge Ronda Rousey for the women’s championship in the main event.

This time, WWE has lined up several matches, featuring champions and legends. IYO SKY will defend her title against Rhea Ripley, while Hall of Famer Trish Stratus faces Tiffany Stratton for the SmackDown title. Additionally, Jade Cargill and Naomi will meet in a No Holds Barred match following a recent altercation.

In the women’s tag team championship match, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will defend their titles against teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The event will also include a battle royal where the winner earns a title shot at Clash in Paris, which takes place the same weekend as Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While the excitement builds, ticket sales have been sluggish, with 1,578 tickets remaining as reported by WrestleTix. This low turnout compares unfavorably to other events, leading analysts to predict that Evolution 2 could become one of WWE’s lowest-selling events since 2019.

Adding uncertainty to the event, Liv Morgan’s recent shoulder injury has forced WWE to revise their original plans significantly. Reports indicate that creative strategies are shifting as official discussions with various WWE Legends were ongoing to secure their appearances at the Evolution 2 event.

Despite the hurdles, WWE remains committed to making Evolution 2 a memorable occasion. As the date approaches, fans are eager to see how the card will develop and what surprises WWE has in store.