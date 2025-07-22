Sports
WWE and Fandango Team Up for Two-Night SummerSlam at Regal Cinemas
Los Angeles, CA – WWE has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Fandango to bring its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event to movie theaters across the United States. This unique experience will take place at select Regal Cinemas on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3.
The collaboration opens a new chapter for WWE, as fans can expect an immersive viewing experience straight from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. “WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen,” said Will McIntosh, President of Fandango. “We are thrilled to partner with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring this action-packed SummerSlam cinema presentation to fans nationwide.”
Fans have the option to purchase single-night tickets for either Saturday or Sunday, or to buy a two-night bundle that includes an exclusive SummerSlam t-shirt, available through a partnership with Fanatics. Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal Cinemas, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “WWE has redefined how fans connect with live entertainment, and bringing SummerSlam to Regal’s screens elevates that experience to a whole new level.”
The SummerSlam event is expected to include the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 rematch between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The matches will stream live at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.
As the partnership unfolds, Regal Cinemas will serve as the anchor exhibition partner for the event, with other theaters anticipated to join in future WWE Premium Live Events. Tickets for this cinematic experience are already on sale at Fandango, making it an exciting opportunity for WWE fans to enjoy their favorite superstars on the big screen.
