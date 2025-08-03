WWE’s Gunther Faces Injury Ahead of SummerSlam Title Defense

East Rutherford, New Jersey — WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is reportedly dealing with a nose injury just hours before his title defense against CM Punk at SummerSlam. According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the injury could prevent Gunther from competing at full capacity during the pay-per-view event.

Gunther is scheduled to defend his championship against Punk on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium. This match marks their first-ever televised singles encounter. Despite the injury concerns, there have been no visible signs of trouble for Gunther during his recent appearances on WWE programming.

CM Punk, who has not held a championship in WWE since his return in 2023, looks to capitalize on this opportunity. Sources indicate that he is currently the favorite to win the title, especially if Gunther’s recovery requires extensive time off.

While the details of Gunther’s injury remain unclear, Meltzer did not specify how long he could be sidelined. If recovery takes longer than expected, WWE may need to change their plans for the championship scene following SummerSlam.

The stakes are high this weekend, not only for Gunther but also for Seth Rollins, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Rollins’ absence has kept him from competing for the Money in the Bank contract, raising questions about the future of the title picture in WWE.

SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event, occurring on August 2 and 3, and aims to feature a packed card that includes celebrity appearances and multiple championship matches.