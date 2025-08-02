WWE’s Historic SummerSlam Weekend Kicks Off in New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey – WWE is set to launch its first-ever two-day SummerSlam this weekend, showcasing major stars and celebrity guests. The event kicks off on Saturday, August 2, at MetLife Stadium, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

This inaugural SummerSlam features six exciting matches, with music superstar Cardi B as the host. The main event will see CM Punk, determined to reclaim a world title, take on world heavyweight champion Gunther.

Punk last held a title in WWE over a decade ago, last competing against John Cena at Night of Champions. His return has reignited fan interest, but he faces a formidable opponent in Gunther, who has consistently showcased his strength as champion.

In addition to the heavyweight match, WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill, the winner of the 2025 Queen of the Ring. Stratton’s first title reign has included victories over renowned wrestlers such as Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus.

Another key match will pit the duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Flair and Bliss, although an unlikely pair, have proven they can compete at the highest level.

Fans can expect many more thrilling scenes, including Sami Zayn facing Karrion Kross in a highly anticipated rematch and Roman Reigns teaming with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

With famous personalities like Jelly Roll making an appearance, this SummerSlam already promises to be a memorable night for wrestling fans. Streaming will be available via Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix abroad. Get ready for the biggest party of the summer!