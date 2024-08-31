WWE Hosts Historic Premium Live Event Bash in Berlin

Today, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is hosting its first-ever Premium Live Event in Germany, titled Bash in Berlin. This significant event is taking place at the Uber Arena, which has a seating capacity of 17,000 spectators.

Bash in Berlin marks the sixth premium live event on the WWE calendar outside the United States for the year 2024. The event follows SummerSlam, where new champions were crowned, including Gunther, who is currently defending his title against the veteran Randy Orton.

In addition to the World Heavyweight Championship match, the event will feature an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Their evolving rivalry has been a focal point leading up to this highly anticipated bout.

Also on the card, fans can expect a strap match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, a bout that promises to deliver heightened levels of intensity. The mixed tag team match includes former Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley facing off against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

The event will be available for viewing in the United States on Peacock, with a subscription required for access. In Europe and other regions, fans can watch Bash in Berlin on the WWE Network. A countdown show will precede the main event, providing expert analysis and match predictions.