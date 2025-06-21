Sports
WWE Ignored Juneteenth While Other Wrestling Promotions Celebrated
STAMFORD, Conn. — On June 19, 2025, wrestling fans marked Juneteenth National Independence Day, but WWE chose not to acknowledge the holiday on its social media accounts.
While WWE stayed silent, other major wrestling organizations like AEW and TNA made their support visible. All Elite Wrestling posted a heartfelt message on their X account, sending love for the holiday. TNA Wrestling also recognized the day, stating, ‘Today, TNA Wrestling honors Juneteenth — a day of freedom, reflection, and resilience. We are committed to a future built on equality, dignity, and justice.’
WWE, the largest pro wrestling company globally, has faced criticism for its lack of engagement with notable cultural events. Their silence this year comes after also not acknowledging Black History Month, leading some fans to call it “sad but not surprising.” This silence coincides with the company’s recent association with political figures such as former President Donald Trump, who has publicly commented on what he sees as an abundance of non-working holidays in the country.
Despite the company’s silence, WWE star Sami Zayn took to social media late last night to share his views on Juneteenth. He posted, ‘Happy Juneteenth. It is important to confront our shameful history in order to LEARN FROM the racism, dehumanization & barbarity of the past, so that we may eradicate them from our societies & our hearts, today & for future generations to come. LIBERATION AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.’
Zayn’s powerful message has resonated with many, furthering the discussion around WWE’s lack of acknowledgment for significant cultural celebrations and events. As fans react, the spotlight remains on WWE’s decisions regarding inclusivity and recognition.
