WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Laid to Rest in Private Florida Funeral

Clearwater, Florida – WWE icon Hulk Hogan was laid to rest in a private funeral on August 5, 2025, just 12 days after his death from a heart attack at the age of 71. Family and friends gathered at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater to celebrate his life.

Among the attendees were former WWE star Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock, and comedian Theo Von. Photos from the event showed pallbearers dressed in black suits with orange boutonnieres carrying Hogan’s casket, a tribute to his signature yellow wrestling attire.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away on July 24 due to acute myocardial infarction. He had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, which are noted in medical records obtained by PEOPLE on July 31.

The funeral service was marked by an outpouring of love from both fans and colleagues. Stephanie McMahon, who served as WWE’s co-CEO until 2023, was seen arriving with Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque. Kid Rock and Theo Von also attended to pay their respects.

Hogan is survived by his third wife, Sky Daily, and his two children, Brooke and Nick. Brooke, who has been estranged from Hogan for two years, expressed her grief on Instagram, stating, “When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him.”

The funeral service also included tributes recognizing Hogan’s impact on wrestling. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ to honor his legacy was announced. Hogan’s life and career were celebrated as significant contributions to professional wrestling.

Though the family did not disclose details about who attended the funeral, it is known that Hogan would be cremated, as stated in the medical records.