Sports
WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, Recovery Underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke last Friday while at his home in Florida, according to reports from TMZ Sports. Lawler, 75, is currently recovering at his primary residence after being taken there by his daughter, Heather.
Heather told TMZ that Lawler is on the road to recovery and should return to his normal activities in a few weeks. His condition caused him to cancel a scheduled appearance at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati.
This is not the first health scare for the wrestling icon. Lawler has experienced a series of health issues, including a massive stroke in 2023 and another stroke in 2018. He also suffered a heart attack during a live broadcast of WWE’s “Monday Night RAW” in 2012, which left him clinically dead for 30 minutes before he was revived.
Lawler, known for his long and storied career in wrestling and commentary, was last seen on television in February during a taping of WWE “Smackdown” in Tennessee, where he was seen smiling and enjoying the show. Promoters at HorrorHound Weekend announced his absence on Monday due to “personal matters,” which later turned out to be his medical situation.
Despite these setbacks, sources close to Lawler are optimistic about his recovery, stating that everything will be “totally fine” with the wrestling legend. Fans and fellow associates have expressed their support and wishes for a speedy recovery.
